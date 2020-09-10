9/11 ceremonies in Las Vegas will honor fallen

Southern Nevada will honor those who lost their lives in the Sept. 11, 2001, World Trade Center attacks with several memorials on Friday.

Twisted pieces of steel from the World Trade Center towers is displayed as Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski rings the bell during the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at Fire Station 5, Sept. 11, 2019. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Southern Nevada will honor those who lost their lives in the Sept. 11, 2001, World Trade Center attacks with several memorials Friday.

Clark County, local emergency responders and the Las Vegas Raiders will hold a flag-raising ceremony at Allegiant Stadium at 6:30 a.m. to honor those killed in the attacks.

The observance will take place at Ford Plaza, located at the southwest corner of Dean Martin Drive and Al Davis Way. Participating will be representatives the Clark County, Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Boulder City and Mesquite fire departments; the Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Henderson, Boulder City, Mesquite, Clark County School District and UNLV police departments; the Clark County Park Police and the City of Las Vegas Department of Public Safety; American Medical Response Las Vegas; MedicWest; Community Ambulance; and Fueled by the Fallen.

Because of state COVID-19 restrictions, organizers recommend that the ceremony be viewed on the county’s Facebook page (Facebook.com/ClarkCountyNV).

In addition, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue will conduct a tolling of the bells in front of Las Vegas Fire Station 5, 1020 Hinson St., at 6:50 a.m., the approximate time that the World Trade Center’s South Tower collapsed. The tribute to fallen firefighters also will be transmitted over the department’s communications channel and Facebook page (facebook.com/LasVegasFD).

After the bell ringing, retired New York City firefighter Frank Pizarro will sing the national anthem. Pizarro was at ground zero on Sept. 11. He now lives in Las Vegas and for several years was lead singer of the Platters.

A special U.S. flag that once flew over the World Trade Center will be raised to half-staff in front of Station 5 after the tolling of the bells. On display in front of the station is a piece of steel from the World Trade Center.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, only police, fire and EMS personnel will be permitted on the property.

Contact John Przybys at jprzybys@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JJPrzybys on Twitter.