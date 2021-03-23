9/11 remembrance ceremony evacuated amid ‘suspicious item’ investigation

Las Vegas police on Tuesday are investigating a “suspicious item” near the Sawyer Building in central Las Vegas.

A suspicious item is seen near the Grant Sawyer State Building in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas fire and police officers investigate a suspicious item which was found during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony near the Grant Sawyer State Building in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas fire and police officers investigate a suspicious item which was found during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony near the Grant Sawyer State Building in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The item was reported on the 500 block of East Washington Avenue, near Las Vegas Boulevard, the Metropolitan Police Department said. People in the area were participating in a ceremony at the Nevada State Veterans Memorial to honor 9/11 victims as part of a nationwide tour ahead of the 20th anniversary of the attacks.

The immediate area was evacuated as a precaution. Washington Avenue was closed in both direction east of Las Vegas Boulevard, police said.

The remembrance ceremony included an “honor walk” at the memorial that was scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. It featured a touring 3D replica model of the former World Trade Center complex, meant to commemorate the anniversary.

The tour started in late January and is being held in various cities through Sept. 12, according to a news release from Honor365, a veteran nonprofit organization that helped organize the tour. The replica was given to Honor365 by DaanVan Der Steijn, its creator from the Netherlands, the release noted.

Further information on the suspicious item investigation was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

