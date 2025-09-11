9/11 remembrance event held at Las Vegas fire station
Community members gathered at a Las Vegas fire station on Thursday morning for a 9/11 remembrance event.
Organizers said that a longtime tradition in the fire service known as the “Tolling of the Bells” will be a part of the remembrance that begins at 6:45 a.m. A news release notes that this is the approximate time of the South Tower collapse at the World Trade Center.
