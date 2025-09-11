9/11 remembrance event held at Las Vegas fire station

Community members gathered at a Las Vegas fire station on Thursday morning for a 9/11 remembrance event.

Once again, there will be no monsoons in Las Vegas on Thursday

Las Vegas Firefighters Local 1285 Honor Guard member Ron Kline prepares to raise an American flag that flew over the World Trade Center in New York during a 9/11 tribute at Las Vegas Fire Department Station 5. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Organizers said that a longtime tradition in the fire service known as the “Tolling of the Bells” will be a part of the remembrance that begins at 6:45 a.m. A news release notes that this is the approximate time of the South Tower collapse at the World Trade Center.

