9 creative ways to spend Valentine’s Day in Las Vegas

Whether it’s riding the rails in Boulder City, hanging with gal pals or playing video games, here are nine less conventional ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day in Las Vegas.

Rail Explorers Las Vegas, the outdoor attraction featuring pedal-powered rail bikes, offers two specialty Valentine’s Day tours. The Vox Agency

Happy Place selfie pop-up experience at The Shoppes at Mandalay Bay is hosting a Galentine’s Day celebration. ( Lexi Colvin)

Rail Explorers Las Vegas, the outdoor attraction featuring pedal-powered rail bikes, offers two specialty Valentine’s Day tours. The Vox Agency

Rail Explorers Las Vegas, the outdoor attraction featuring pedal-powered rail bikes, offers two specialty Valentine’s Day tours. The Vox Agency

Happy Place selfie pop-up experience at The Shoppes at Mandalay Bay is hosting a Galentine’s Day celebration. ( Lexi Colvin)

This Valentine’s Day, you can do better than a candle-lit dinner for two.

Show your date how well you know them by going for a less conventional outing that speaks to the two of you.

Whether it’s riding the rails in Boulder City, enjoying a concert or playing video games, here are nine less conventional ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day in Las Vegas.

For the outdoor enthusiast

Rail Explorers Las Vegas, the outdoor attraction featuring pedal-powered rail bikes, offers two specialty Valentine’s Day tours. “The Southwest Sweetheart Tour” at 5 p.m. and an “After-Dark Valentine’s Lantern Tour” at 7 p.m. invite couples to ride the rails under the stars on Friday and enjoy sparkling wine and gourmet chocolates at a Boulder City picnic area. Nevada State Railroad Museum’s historic train will then take guests back to the train station. $100 for two guests or $180 for four guests. railexplorers.net

For the thrill-seeker

Take your ride-or-die companion for a spin in an adrenaline-inducing vehicle, such as a Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 or Ferrari 488 Pista, at Exotics Racing. Through Saturday, guests can receive up to 30 percent off gift certificates for every driving experience. exoticsracing.com

For those smitten with Britten

Las Vegas Philharmonic will romance the audience with works by Beethoven, Mozart and Britten on Saturday at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts. The French horn is highlighted in this concert inspired by themes of enchanting nights, starry skies and heavenly angels. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $30. lvphil.org

For the double date

Work as a group of four to brave the jungles of Jumanji, battle Storm Troopers or assemble alongside Marvel’s Avengers at The VOID. The VR experience offers a digital world mapped over a physical stage where players experience an interactive environment where they can touch, smell and move freely. thevoid.com

For the gamer

Show them that you know the Konami Code — to their heart. Take your significant other out for an evening of gaming at the GameWorks Las Vegas arcade at Town Square. GameWorks is offering a $15 special that includes two one-hour game cards or one hour of Esports for two players plus a Lover’s Lane milkshake to split. gameworks.com

For the gals

For ladies who would rather spend the day with their girl friends, the Happy Place selfie pop-up experience at Mandalay Bay is hosting a Galentine’s Day celebration with 20 percent off tickets on Thursday plus a DJ playing music and a free glass of Belaire Rosé for the first 100 gals who arrive between 5 and 9 p.m. happyplace.me

For green fairy fans

The Green Fairy invites you to celebrate Valentine’s Day in her garden party under the Electric Oak near the “Absinthe” tent at Caesars Palace. The Green Fairy Garden is free to enter from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. and will feature a live DJ, cash bar and chocolate and champagne available for purchase. Guests can venture inside the Spiegeltent for “Absinthe’s” 8 or 10 p.m. performance. spiegelworld.com/absinthe

For the rockers

This Friday, celebrate a crazy little thing called love. Almost Queen, the four-piece cover band, will perform the music of Queen at 8:30 p.m. at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas. Tickets start at $17.50 when purchased in advance. brooklynbowl.com/las-vegas

For those looking to tie the knot

If you’re going to get married in Las Vegas, you may as well do it 460 feet above the Las Vegas Strip. Invite 15 of your favorite people to a 30-minute semi-private experience as part of The Eiffel Tower Valentine’s Deluxe Wedding Package on the viewing deck at Paris Las Vegas. The package starts at $1,180 and includes one flute of champagne per guest, a half-dozen rose bouquet, an officiant and chocolate-covered strawberries. caesars.com/paris-las-vegas

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.