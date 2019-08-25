9 displaced after fire at southwest Las Vegas Valley home

Fire crews managed to keep the fire from spreading to the rest of the home, and the residents evacuated before firefighters arrived.

Nine people were displaced Saturday night after a fire at a two-story home in the southwest valley.

Just before midnight Saturday, firefighters were called to a home on the 7600 block of Ribbon Garland Court, near South Jones Boulevard and West Robindale Road, where they found “heavy fire blowing out of the garage,” Clark County Fire Department Chief Greg Cassell said.

Fire crews managed to keep the fire from spreading to the rest of the home, and the residents evacuated before firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported.

Cassell said the fire appeared to be caused by an issue with a vehicle that was parked in the garage, both of which were destroyed. He estimated the fire caused about $50,000 in damage.

The American Red Cross was called in to assist nine residents who were displaced.

