9 displaced in southwest Las Vegas apartment fire

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 12, 2022 - 1:04 pm
 
(Clark County Fire Department)
(Clark County Fire Department)

Nine people were displaced after a fire at a southwest Las Vegas apartment complex Sunday evening.

Smoke began to fill an apartment around 6:38 p.m. Sunday at 8985 S. Durango Drive, according to a statement from Clark County Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Warren Whitney.

The cause of the fire was identified as an electrical short within a wall, and the statement said that there had been a history of fires in a wall of the building.

No one was injured, and the fire did not extend into other apartments.

Whitney estimated the damage cost about $300,000.

The American Red Cross of Southern Nevada said nine people from two families were displaced by the fire.

“In the days and weeks to come, Red Cross will continue to assist the family and connect them with community resources,” Red Cross spokesperson Keith Paul wrote in a statement.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

