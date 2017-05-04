9 ‘Star Wars’ events to attend on May the Fourth in Las Vegas

"Star Wars" illustration (Severiano Galvan/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker, Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia and Harrison Ford as Han Solo escape from the Death Star in "Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope."

May the Fourth, better known as Star Wars day, is taking over Las Vegas on Thursday. Bars, museums and stores are celebrating George Lucas’ franchise with a host of parties, events and giveaways from a galaxy far, far away.

Downtown Container Park

Guests are invited to dress as their favorite “Star Wars” characters for Downtown Container Park’s celebration. The Perch and Oak & Ivy will create specially themed food and drinks and surprise guests from the “Star War”s saga are slated to make appearance between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Catch a lightsaber performance by The Society of Lightsaber Duelists from UNLV followed by a showing of “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free.

Calling all Rebels & Stormtroopers! Come celebrate #StarWarsDay w/ "May the Fourth" at #ContainerPark! So much Star Wars going on! *PEW PEW* pic.twitter.com/VwdPuXWRXe — Container Park (@DTContainerPark) May 2, 2017

National Atomic Testing Museum

Desert Research Institute’s “May Science Be With You,” in partnership with the National Atomic Testing Museum, will feature hands-on activities for all ages, DRI lab tours, science-based film screenings, live music, Jedi Padawan training and food trucks. VIP guest Colin Cantwell, creator of the Death Star and designer of the X-Wing and Millennium Falcon will give a presentation. Museum admission will be offered at the discounted rate of $6 per person and all other activities are free.

Science + Star Wars = AWESOME. May Science be with you. 'nuff said. #LVSCIFEST pic.twitter.com/wVRblgln5t — Jesse Welsh (@DrJesseWelsh) April 29, 2017

The Nerd Bar

The new Nerd Bar at Neonopolis will host a May The 4th cosplay contest. Prizes will be awarded for guests who attend in space-themed costumes. Cosplayers will receive 50% off drinks. Free bowling and video games will be available.

Millennium Fandom Bar

Millennium Fandom’s Galactic Day of the Force event starts at 5 p.m. Cosplay, droids and lightsabers are encouraged.

The Artisan

The Artisan Strikes Back party will feature live musical performances by Indigo Kidd, All-Night Visitors and more. “Star Wars”-themed events include a foam lightsaber battle, Deathstar Disco Dance-Off and an Intergalactic Photo Booth. Food and drink specials include $7 New Amsterdam vodka cocktails and $2 Barcelona tacos.

Commonwealth

The May The 4th Be With You party will feature live music by DJs PDOT and Charlie Darker and specialty cocktails. The party starts at 9 p.m.

House of Blues

The Empire vs. The Rebel Alliance party is returning to the House of Blues Restaurant and Bar. Beginning at 6 p.m., the party will be divided into two rooms, featuring music from DJ Wizdumb and Ryan Maloney. “Star Wars”-themed food and drink specials start at $5. Guests who dress in Star Wars-themed outfits will receive 10% off their check.

Rogue Toys

Rogue Toys’ Annual Star Wars Celebration is returning for the second year. The free event will feature costumed characters, free games, a Build-A-Saber station, giveaways and free “Star Wars” merch for everyone in attendance. One lucky winner will receive a meet and greet with Ray Park, Darth Maul from Episode One.

Backstage Bar and Billiards

The May The 4th Be With You party will feature live music, body painting, burlesque performances and an art show. Anyone in costume receives a free entry. The “Star Wars”-inspired festivities start at 8 p.m.

