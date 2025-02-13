9 unique places to get married in Las Vegas

You can hardly toss a bridal bouquet in this city without hitting a wedding chapel. Here are some venues that you may not have thought of.

The Neon Museum offers ceremonies among the unrestored signs in the North Gallery. (The Neon Museum)

Las Vegas has more than earned its reputation as the wedding capital of the world.

From high-end hotels to those kitschy joints where you can get married by Elvis or a variety of other costumed characters, you can hardly toss a bridal bouquet in this town without hitting another wedding chapel.

But what if you’re looking for a ceremony that’s even further off the beaten path?

Here’s a look at nine unique places to get married in Las Vegas:

Mob Museum

300 Stewart Ave.

It’s less about being married to the mob than getting married with the mob.

The Mob Museum leans into the history of the building that opened in 1933 as the first federal courthouse in Las Vegas by offering weddings in the restored courtroom. Packages range from $1,125 based on 20 guests to $18,450 based on 60 guests. Ceremonies in The Underground Speakeasy and Distillery start at $700.

Neon Museum

770 Las Vegas Blvd. North

Your “something old” could be the vintage unrestored signs in the Neon Museum’s North Gallery. Ceremonies are only scheduled September through May, though, because the museum is outdoors, and this is Las Vegas. The venue fee for up to 50 guests is $2,500.

Punk Rock Museum

1422 Western Ave.

Calling all misfits, stooges and anyone who thinks of themselves as a sex pistol: You can have your white wedding at the home of all things punk rock.

Pop-up style ceremonies start at $300 and include same-day museum admission for the couple and up to four guests, a “Sealed With a Kiss” shot for the couple and two Punk Rock Museum shot glasses. A more elaborate package, starting at $2,200, includes a reception for up to 25 guests at the museum’s Triple Down Bar.

‘Real Bodies’

Horseshoe Las Vegas

“Real Bodies” takes the whole “till death do us part” thing seriously.

The attraction includes more than 20 preserved human bodies and more than 200 anatomical specimens. In keeping with that theme, “Real Bodies” offers ceremonies in what it describes as “a chapel of bones, an ossuary modeled after the catacombs in Paris.”

Packages start at $625 and include rose petals, luminaries and a bottle of Champagne.

Denny’s

450 Fremont Street

Do couples who get married at Denny’s have their honeymoons over my hammy?

The $199 package at the Fremont Street location includes a silk presentation bouquet and boutonniere, Champagne toast, a Pancake Puppies wedding cake and two Original Grand Slams. The latter is only good on a return visit, but if you’re getting married at a Denny’s, odds are you’ll be back there soon.

Taco Bell Cantina

3717 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Las Vegas is famous for its drive-thru chapels, but if you want to wed at a Taco Bell, you’ll need to leave your car and come inside.

As part of the $777 package, couples receive a sauce packet garter and bow tie, as well as the use of a sauce packet bouquet. “Just Married” T-shirts, Champagne flutes, a Cinnabon Delights cake and a Taco Party Pack round out the wedding combo.

According to the FAQ page at tacobellwedding.com, “Regular restaurant rules apply: No shirt, no shoes, no marriage.”

High Roller

Linq Promenade

Two of the greatest gifts you can give your wedding guests: a great view and a hard out.

Ceremonies on the High Roller come with a private cabin for the couple and up to 16 guests, a six-rose bouquet and matching boutonniere, a bottle of Champagne for the couple and keepsake Champagne flutes for all guests. There’s also a strict 30-minute time limit marking one revolution of the observation wheel.

Packages start at $1,389.

Aquarium

Silverton

Most couples keep fish restricted to the reception menu. Then there are the ones who get married inside the 117,000-gallon Silverton aquarium that’s home to the casino’s mermaids.

The underwater wedding package starts at $3,000 for up to 40 guests and includes a free night’s stay for the couple.

‘Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition’

Luxor

Is your significant other the type who definitely would scooch over just a bit if it meant saving your life during a maritime disaster?

If so, you can honor that dedication with a wedding amid more than 350 artifacts recovered from the bottom of the Atlantic inside “Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition.” Most couples opt to say “I do” on the ornate Grand Staircase, a replica of the original.

Ceremonies start at $2,000.

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567.