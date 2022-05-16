88°F
9-year-old boy dies after east Las Vegas Valley crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 16, 2022 - 4:28 pm
 
Updated May 16, 2022 - 9:17 pm
A 9-year-old boy was killed Monday afternoon after a crash in the east Las Vegas Valley.

The crash occurred just after 3:15 p.m. on the 6300 block of Pavestone Lane, near East Charleston and South Hollywood boulevards, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

A 36-year-old woman was driving an Acura RDX southbound on Pavestone while the boy was running alongside the vehicle, according to a statement from police. The boy fell on the road and was hit by the rear wheel of the car, police said. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment, police said.

