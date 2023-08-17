105°F
Local Las Vegas

9-year-old dies following dirt bike crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 17, 2023 - 3:30 pm
 
Updated August 17, 2023 - 3:33 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A boy who fell of a dirt bike has died, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The 9-year-old was riding a 2006 Honda CRF 70 motorbike Sunday on a sidewalk near Capistrano Avenue and Burnham Avenue when he lost control of the bike, Metro wrote.

Police said he was not wearing any protective gear, and he was in critical condition until Wednesday, when police said he died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

The boy was not immediately identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

