9-year-old dies following dirt bike crash

The 9-year-old was riding a 2006 Honda CRF 70 motorbike Sunday on a sidewalk near Capistrano Avenue and Burnham Avenue.

A boy who fell of a dirt bike has died, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The 9-year-old was riding a 2006 Honda CRF 70 motorbike Sunday on a sidewalk near Capistrano Avenue and Burnham Avenue when he lost control of the bike, Metro wrote.

Police said he was not wearing any protective gear, and he was in critical condition until Wednesday, when police said he died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

The boy was not immediately identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

