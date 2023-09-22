9-year-old girl fatally struck by RTC bus while crossing street

The crash occurred around 9:35 p.m. near East Charleston Boulevard and South Lamb Boulevard.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 9-year-old girl was fatally struck by a Regional Transportation Commission bus Thursday night while crossing an east Las Vegas Valley street.

At around 9:35 p.m., a woman in her 20s and a girl were crossing East Charleston Boulevard, near South Lamb Boulevard, outside of a marked crosswalk when they were struck by a bus, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Mark Lourenco.

Lourenco said the child died and the woman was taken to University Medical Center with unknown injuries. One passenger was on the bus when the crash occurred, he said.

Charleston was closed in both directions in the 4700 block, according to Lourenco.

