9-year-old injured riding mechanical bull at Las Vegas home

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 9-year-old suffered a head injury early Monday when she fell off a mechanical bull at a Las Vegas residence, police said.

Police responded about 1:40 a.m. to reports of an injured child at a home on the 3200 block of Wilmington Way, near Valley View Boulevard and Sahara Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer.

The child was taken to University Medical Center as a precaution, although the injuries did not appear to be serious, police said. Further details were not available.

A report was taken by police at the hospital. Metro Lt. David Gordon said that the department’s abuse and neglect section was not investigating, indicating that child abuse was not suspected.

3200 block of Wilmington Way, las vegas, nv