92-year-old man reported missing in Las Vegas found safe

Police say John Rhein was found safe on Sunday night. (Submitted photo)

Metropolitan police said a 92-year-old man reported missing over the weekend has been found alive.

Police said early Saturday morning they were searching for John Rhein. Authorities said Rhein was last seen at 2:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Duckhorn Court and Domnus Lane in northwest Las Vegas. Police said Rhein “might possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.”

On Monday morning police issued an alert saying Rhein was found safe on Sunday night. No further details on the circumstances were immediately released.

