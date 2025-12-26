‘A beautiful, meaningful life’: Cantor embraces role at Las Vegas’ Temple Sinai

David Perper, 61, came to Temple Sinai in 2024 for a temporary cantor position, and was installed as the temple’s permanent cantor in November.

Let it snow: New storm may slam mountains outside of Las Vegas

Allegiant Stadium: What upgrades are expected over the next 5 years

New cantor David Perper stands for a portrait in the Temple Sinai Las Vegas sanctuary Nov. 19, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

New cantor David Perper stands for a portrait in the Temple Sinai Las Vegas sanctuary Nov. 19, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

New cantor David Perper stands for a portrait in the Temple Sinai Las Vegas sanctuary Nov. 19, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Cantor David Perper listens to speakers during a commemoration event for the anniversary of the October 7th attacks by Hamas on Israel on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025 at Temple Beth Shalom in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

New cantor David Perper stands for a portrait in the Temple Sinai Las Vegas sanctuary Nov. 19, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Cantor David Perper sings during a commemoration event for the anniversary of the October 7th attacks by Hamas on Israel on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025 at Temple Beth Shalom in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

New cantor David Perper stands for a portrait in the Temple Sinai Las Vegas sanctuary Nov. 19, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

New cantor David Perper stands for a portrait in the Temple Sinai Las Vegas sanctuary Nov. 19, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

About a decade ago, David Perper and his wife came to Las Vegas for a cantor convention.

Perper, a Virginia native who spent his formative years in Maryland, didn’t know it at the time, but Southern Nevada would eventually become home.

After coming to Las Vegas from Milwaukee late last year for a temporary cantor position at Temple Sinai, Perper, 61, decided to make the city his new home. He was installed as the temple’s permanent cantor in November.

“It’s wonderful here,” Cantor said. “I don’t miss snow or humidity. The weather here is gorgeous every day.”

It wasn’t just the weather that led Perper to decide to stay, it was also the people at the congregation — which has close to 400 families — in Summerlin.

Specifically, it was how musical the members of the temple are.

“These are some very sweet people,” Perper said. “This is a singing congregation like I’ve never seen before. The feeling I get when they’re all singing with me is indescribable. It’s a deep spiritual, meaningful time.”

‘Soulful presence and joyful spirit’

A cantor is generally known as a choir leader or synagogue official who sings liturgical music and leads a congregation in musical endeavors.

Perper grew up in a musical home, he said, but he never thought about becoming a cantor until his aunt mentioned the idea.

“I was musical starting in high school and all the way through college,” Perper said. “The thought had never crossed my mind to do something Jewish.”

Perper has since taken very well to the career path he chose and he takes it seriously. He keeps his voice and his musical skills sharp because, as he puts it, “it’s important we’re the very best we can be when we’re doing this gig.”

In his spare time, Perper is a fan of the opera, plays backgammon and, since moving here, he has taken up disc golf.

Temple Sinai Rabbi Ilana Baden said the congregation is “blessed” to have secured Perper.

“His soulful presence and joyful spirit are contagious, uplifting everyone around him,” Baden said. “I am honored to partner with him in our sacred work.”

Perper’s wife, Faith Steinsnyder, is also a respected cantor. For now, she remains back in Milwaukee. They both understand how meaningful music can be during time of worship.

Perper calls the temple a “bubble” that is isolated from the trials and tribulations — and the ugliness — of the “outside world.”

“This is a bubble that is a blessing,” Perper said. “Feeding the hungry, social justice, helping the homeless — that’s what’s important. This is a sanctuary in many aspects of the definition. People can let go of that outside world when they come here. This is a place for people to feel safe and warm and spiritual.”

The good times and the bad times

Perper said being a cantor, in some ways, has come easy to him — building relationships with congregation members and the music itself — but he has also worked hard at his craft.

“Being a cantor is a beautiful, meaningful life,” Perper said. “You’re there with families for every important moment of their life, whether that’s a wedding, a funeral, a baby naming, a hospital visit. This is all just about relationships. Being there when people need you.”

After all, a cantor isn’t just there for the easy times.

“When you’re there with a family who lost a young child, then you quickly remember what what’s important in life and to let go of the things that used to bother you,” Perper said.

Perper said he knows he’s right where he’s supposed to be at this time in his life.

“Everyone here has been wonderful and warm,” he said. “In many ways, this has been a piece of cake.”

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.