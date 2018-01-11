A blood donation could be your ticket into a Brooklyn Bowl show

Las Vegans who donate blood at one of three United Blood Services centers in the valley can get a free ticket to a Brooklyn Bowl show of their choice, the organizations said in a statement Wednesday.

Robin Aiello donates blood at United Blood Services in Las Vegas Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, following a shooting on the Strip that left 59 dead and over 500 injured Sunday night. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @BridgetKBennett

Donated blood is ready to be delivered at United Blood Services at 6930 W. Charleston Blvd., in Las Vegas on Monday, June 13, 2016. Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas at The Linq in Las Vegas on April 28, 2015. (Erik Kabik/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The organizations teamed up after the Oct. 1 mass shooting, which killed 58 and wounded hundreds of others at the Route 91 country music festival. Donors stood in lines for hours to give blood after the shooting.

“Many well-meaning donors may not realize that blood has a shelf life, and donation severely declines during the holiday season, causing a shortage,” the news release said. “Brooklyn Bowl and UBS are asking the community to make it their resolution to give once again in January, helping to Keep Vegas Strong.”

Those interested in donating blood can make an appointment by calling 1-877-827-4376 or visiting www.bloodhero.com.

