A cockpit view of Thunderbirds flying over Las Vegas Valley — VIDEO

The Air Force’s Thunderbirds flew across the Las Vegas Valley on Saturday. Check out this unique view from the cockpit.

The Air Force’s Thunderbirds, based at Nellis Air Force Base, performed a flyover above every hospital in the Las Vegas Valley on Saturday afternoon.

During the performance, the jets flew next to the Strip. Check out this view from the cockpit.

The honor began at 2:30 p.m. and was intended to recognize first responders, health care professionals and other workers battling the coronavirus pandemic, Nellis Air Force Base officials said.