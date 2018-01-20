A couple died in a Blue Diamond Road crash near Las Vegas

A husband and wife died Friday night while riding a motorcycle west of Mountain Springs, Nevada Highway Patrol troopers said.

Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and a passenger car on State Route 160 near mile marker 22 west of Mountain Springs, Nevada on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The scene of a fatal crash on Blue Diamond Road on Friday night. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A husband and wife died Friday night while riding a motorcycle west of Mountain Springs, troopers said.

The couple shared a motorcycle adorned with tiny American flags and rode with six other motorcyclists on Blue Diamond Road west of Mountain Springs. They were tourists heading toward Las Vegas on Friday evening, Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Jason Buratczuk said.

About 7 p.m., the couple lost control of the motorcycle, went down and slid into oncoming traffic. Buratczuk said they were hit by a car driven by a young man. They died at the scene.

Buratczuk said the two appeared to be between 40 and 50 years old, and each wore a helmet.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release their identities once families are notified.

Blue Diamond Road west of state Route 159 was closed overnight Friday while troopers investigated.

The driver showed no signs of impairment and remained on the scene, Buratczuk said.

On Friday night, investigators lit the otherwise pitch-black road winding between two hills with a tower light and the red and blues mounted on their cars.

A dark Indian Motorcycle tilted on its side on the northbound shoulder, a tail light still blinking. Several feet away sat the motorcycle’s back end. The small flags attached to the broken back angled toward the asphalt.

At 9:40 p.m., a handful of motorcyclists at the scene mounted their bikes and drove toward Las Vegas on Blue Diamond, disappearing one by one over a hill.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.