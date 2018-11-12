A day to remember veterans past and present — PHOTO ARCHIVE

Veterans Day in Las Vegas carries a rich tradition of service and stories of those who served in the armed forces.

VFW members ride in the 1982 Veterans Day Parade in Las Vegas. (Wayne Kodey/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sheila Wittern, age 6, waves her flag at the 1981 Veterans Day Parade in Las Vegas. (Gary Thompson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ken Van Vorst, World War II vet, salutes as flag goes by at the 1985 Veterans Day Parade. He served in the 37th infantry, army. (Scott Henry/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cub Scouts march in the 1982 Veterans Day Parade in Las Vegas. (Wayne Kodey/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A drill team walks on Fremont St. in the 1981 Veterans Day Parade. (Gary Thompson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

We’ve taken a look through our archives at how Las Vegans have celebrated Veterans Day in the past, and although celebrations have changed with time, the message of Veterans Day remains the same.

Sheila Wittern, who was 6 years old at the time, recalls details from the day she was photographed at the 1981 Veterans Day parade in downtown Las Vegas. She was there with members of a dance class, and her sister danced in the parade.

Appreciation for veterans who serve is important, she said. Wittern, who was born in Boulder City and has lived in the area all her life.

“Veterans Day is a day to really appreciate and be thankful for all that the military men and women have been through to protect our country.”