Keira O'Brien, 6, shows Mykolas Brown, 5, the protocol for the doctor's office at the Discovery Children's Museum on Friday, June 9, 2017, in Las Vegas. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

The Discovery Children's Museum is a three story museum in Downtown Las Vegas and was visited by many kids that just went on summer break on Friday, June 9, 2017. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

Amanda Pressman, 9, takes her turn in the hurricane simulator at Discovery Children's Museum on Friday, June 9, 2017 in Las Vegas. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

Amanda Pressman, 9, and Rachel Pressman, 6, take their turn in the hurricane simulator at Discovery Children's Museum on Friday, June 9, 2017 in Las Vegas. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

Amanda Pressman, 9, and Rachel Pressman, 6, paint cards for Father's Day at Discovery Children's Museum on Friday, June 9, 2017 in Las Vegas. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

Estella Marlin, 3, builds a miniature car at Discovery Children's Museum on Friday, June 9, 2017, in Las Vegas. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

Xavier Troutmon, 4, plays in the sandbox at Discovery Children's Museum on Friday, June 9, 2017, in Las Vegas. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

Chris Marlin and daughter, Estella Marlin, 3, practice racing their hand built miniature cars at Discovery Children's Museum on Friday, June 9, 2017, in Las Vegas. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

Jackson Marlin, 9, on the miniature race track at Discovery Children's Museum on Friday, June 9, 2017, in Las Vegas. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

Itzia Lopez watches her daughter, Yoalli Martinez, 6, pull her weight to the top of a moving installation at Discovery Children's Museum on Friday, June 9, 2017, in Las Vegas. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

Lailah Gregory, 18 months, hangs out in the Water World room of the Discovery Children's Museum on Friday, June 9, 2017 in Las Vegas. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

Kayla Gregory and daughter, Lailah Gregory, 18 months, play in the Water World room of the Discovery Children's Museum on Friday, June 9, 2017 in Las Vegas. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

With school out for the summer, kids of all ages spent the first day of their break at the Discovery Children’s Museum on Friday.

The three-story museum in downtown Las Vegas houses over 58,000 square feet of interactive learning exhibits.