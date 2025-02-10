A motorcycle and street sweeper crash in Las Vegas, one man dies

A crash involving a street sweeper truck and a motorcycle left one man dead Sunday night, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to a call just before 9 p.m. Sunday about a crash on Interstate 215 northbound, just west of Jones Boulevard, according to a news release. One man was confirmed dead at the scene, the Highway Patrol said. No one else was injured.

As of Sunday night, the two far-left travel lanes are closed while troopers investigate the scene. Law enforcement advises drivers to use caution in the area.

More information will be released pending the investigation, according to the release.

