A preview of what to expect in Las Vegas on NYE — VIDEO

As you’re preparing to ring in 2018, here is a quick rundown of what you need to know about New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas.

As you’re preparing to ring in 2018, here is a quick rundown of what you need to know about New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas.

If you’re planning on celebrating on the Las Vegas Strip this year, be sure to leave all your glass bottles, large bags, strollers, backpacks and coolers at home. This year Metro is increasing security on the Strip, and these items are prohibited.

Don’t want to party with Maroon 5 and Bruno Mars on the Strip this year? You can find a list of 16 off-Strip bars and parties to celebrate at, or 28 parties in Summerlin, Henderson or downtown casinos.

New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas isn’t complete without a fireworks display. Fireworks will go off at midnight from multiple Strip casinos including Caesars Palace, MGM Grand and the Stratosphere.

We will have continuous live coverage all night from our reporters stationed on the Strip and on Fremont. Follow all our Review-Journal social channels throughout the nights for updates.

For all our New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day coverage, visit reviewjournal.com/NYE.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5505. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.