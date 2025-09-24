‘A standout kid’: Charter school remembers boy killed in e-scooter crash

Teachers and administrators at Mater Academy East Las Vegas said JoJo Magee was a loving kid who was beginning to blossom into a talented athlete.

A memorial for Jovonn Magee sits by the road at the intersection of Tully Avenue and Hidden Desert Way on Tuesday, September 23, 2025. (Spencer Levering/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Thousands of students, teachers and staff at Mater Academy East Las Vegas are mourning the loss of a 12-year-old boy who they said shared love with everyone around him and was a cornerstone of their community.

Mater Academy East staff identified Jovonn Magee, better known to school members as JoJo, as the boy who was fatally hit by a Ford van while riding an electric scooter Sunday morning. The Metropolitan Police Department said he died at the scene.

At the east valley intersection of Tully Avenue and Hidden Desert Way, where Magee was struck, community members set up a memorial that includes stuffed animals, bouquets of flowers, dozens of prayer candles and a photo collage of Magee.

The intersection, near East Bonanza and North Sandhill roads, is less than a block away from Mater Academy East. It’s part of a charter school system that Magee had been in his whole life, said Renee Fairless, lead principal for Mater Academies in Las Vegas, on Tuesday.

Fairless said she had known Magee since he was just 11 months old because of her close relationship with his mother, who had enrolled Magee’s older siblings in Mater schools. In her 41 years in education, Fairless said, she had never seen a kid that was as well-liked by a whole school as Magee.

“He was nice to everybody, he was funny,” Fairless said. “He just was loving and kind. He never went past me and didn’t give me a hug. And you’d see him that way with everybody.”

To help raise funds for Magee’s family, Fairless said the school will begin selling $25 black T-shirts containing a silhouette of Magee with outstretched arms that read “Show love like Jojo.” All the money raised from shirt sales will go to Magee’s family, Fairless said.

Shamika Abbott, a U.S. history teacher at Mater Academy East, was Magee’s first grade teacher at Mater Academy’s Mountain Vista campus. He would lovingly refer to her as his “titi,” short for auntie.

“I think because we work so hard to make it a family … to lose one of ours the way we did is just heartbreaking,” she said.

Promising athlete

Those who knew Magee at Mater Academy East remembered his competitive spirit and love for all things sports, traits they said were inspired partly by his athletic older siblings.

After classes let out on Tuesday, head wrestling instructor Zack Brewer said he first met Magee at a wrestling tryout about two years ago and knew right away that Magee was “a standout kid.”

“He was just one of the kids that you loved having around,” Brewer said. “Always ready to do the moves, always ready to practice hard. He was just a great kid.”

Magee played flag football at the school and wrestled, learning under Brewer’s guidance. While coaching him throughout the years, Brewer said he saw Magee as the top wrestling prospect in his grade at the school. Inside Magee was an athlete ready to tap into his full potential come high school, Brewer said.

“We still were just scratching the surface. We didn’t really know what he could do in the future, but he showed a lot of promise,” Brewer said.

Though he wasn’t the biggest kid — Fairless said she’d be shocked if he weighed 100 pounds — Magee came in first place for his weight class at the school’s wrestling tournament in August, an achievement Brewer said surprised even himself.

“He was on his way to doing great things, whether it was wrestling, football, or just whatever he did in life,” Brewer said. “It’s just really sad to see him go.”

A candlelight vigil to honor Magee’s life is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on Mater Academy East’s football field.

