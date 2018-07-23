A Sunday fun day at Pinball Hall of Fame in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

The Pinball Hall of Fame, at 1610 E Tropicana Ave. in Las Vegas, is the public segment of the Las Vegas Pinball Collectors Club.
It showcases over 200 pinball and arcade games.
