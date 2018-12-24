AAA offering free Christmas Eve rides to impaired drivers in Las Vegas

To ensure loved ones who celebrate the season on Christmas Eve are there for Christmas Day festivities, AAA is again rolling out its Tipsy Tow program.

Running from 6 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday, AAA will tow any vehicle and two occupants up to 10 miles, free of charge. Any trips over the 10-mile threshold will be charged a standard service rate.

“As families and friends gather to celebrate Christmas Eve, AAA wants to ensure everyone has a plan on getting themselves or guests home safely,” said Michael Blasky, spokesperson for AAA Nevada. “If you’ve been singing ‘I’ll Be Home for Christmas,’ we urge you to keep your promise, and never drive drunk.”

The Tipsy Tow service is not available to motorists requesting a tow to another drinking establishment, repair facility or any other location other than their home or a hotel if the motorist is, or plans to become, a guest.

Other services not covered include: requests to start a vehicle, flat tire change, gas delivery, taxi service and requests to transport more than two people with the vehicle, as only two passengers will fit in the tow truck’s cab. .

A DUI conviction can cost a motorist more than $10,000 in fines, penalties, legal fees and increased insurance costs, AAA said.

For motorists who want to ensure a safe ride home for themselves or an impaired are urged to call 1-800-222-4357 and state that they need a Tipsy Tow.

The service will also be available for New Year’s Eve, running form 6 p.m. Dec. 31 through 6 a.m. Jan. 1, 2019.

