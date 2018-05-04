AAA offering free tows for tipsy Cinco de Mayo revelers

Revelers drinking a few too many beers, margaritas or tequila shots during Cinco de Mayo fiestas have a cheap option to get home safe this weekend.

Whether or not you’re a member, AAA’s Tipsy Tow program will offer a free lift up to 10 miles for buzzed motorists and their vehicles from 6 p.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday. The service is available by calling 800-222-4357, AAA spokesman Michael Blasky said.

Motorists will be charged a standard towing rate for anything beyond the allotted 10 miles, and the service does not include roadside assistance.

“We want everyone celebrating Cinco de Mayo to have a safe ride home lined up before they head out the door,” Blasky said. “If that plan falls through, AAA will be there to get you home safely.”

Uber and Lyft are not providing any special promotions this year for Cinco de Mayo, officials with both ride-hailing companies said.

Normal rates will apply this weekend for taxicabs, the Las Vegas Monorail and public buses operated by the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

