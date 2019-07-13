Abandoned home in east Las Vegas Valley catches fire

No injuries were reported, and the fire was under control at 5:20 a.m.

Clark County Fire Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Several departments responded Saturday morning to an abandoned home that caught on fire.

Clark County Fire Department received multiple reports at 4:24 a.m. of a fire at 2596 Stratford Ave., between Boulder Highway and U.S. Highway 95, the department said in a statement. No injuries were reported, and the fire was under control at 5:20 a.m. Damage estimates haven’t been determined.

When firefighters arrived, they found a fully involved fire and took a defensive stance, according to the statement. Additional engines and an air resource unit were dispatched, along with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

More than 25 firefighters from Clark County Fire Department, and Las Vegas Fire & Rescue worked to make sure the fire was extinguished in all areas of the house.

Contact Julie Wotton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or (702) 387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.