Abortion-rights protesters gather in downtown Las Vegas — WATCH LIVE

An abortion-rights protest has started Friday night in downtown Las Vegas in response to the Supreme Court’s overturning of federal abortion protections.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada said the rally is at the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse, 333 Las Vegas Blvd. South.

On Friday, the court voted to overturn protections provided by the Roe v. Wade decision from nearly 50 years ago.

Planned Parenthood Votes Nevada held a press conference Friday afternoon at the Culinary Academy of Las Vegas. Gov. Steve Sisolak and U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen spoke at the conference, along with representatives from other partner organizations.

“Let me be clear: Today, just like yesterday and tomorrow as well, our doors are open,” Adrienne Mansanares, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains, said in a statement Friday. “In the Rocky Mountain region, access is safe and abortion care is legal. As we process the vast and devastating implications of this unprecedented reversal of our liberties, know that PPRM will do everything we can to care for all who need us. Our story doesn’t end today. The Supreme Court won’t have the last word on access to abortion care. We will.”

