Local Las Vegas

About 300,000 expected to visit Las Vegas for July 4th

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 29, 2018 - 6:01 pm
 

Travelers headed to Las Vegas don’t appear to be deterred by the fact that Independence Day falls on a Wednesday.

National trends show they’re turning the mid-week holiday into a six-day weekend scheduled to begin on Tuesday, according to projections from AAA and others.

Roughly 300,000 people are expected to visit Las Vegas from Tuesday to Sunday, and more than half of them are expected to drive into town, said Tony Illia, a spokesman for the Nevada Department of Transportation.

Although no major freeway closures are planned, Illia said the heaviest traffic will be along Interstate 15, U.S. Highway 95, the Strip and the area surrounding Primm near the California border.

More than 785,500 airline passengers will depart or arrive from McCarran International Airport during the lengthy six-day holiday travel week, with July 8 expected to be the busiest day, airport spokeswoman Christine Crews said.

Fireworks, snap caps and other items associated with Independence Day celebrations are not allowed past the airport security checkpoints, Crews said.

Additionally, locals planning to park at the airport should keep in mind that the garage for Terminal 1 reaches capacity almost daily due to a maintenance project and increased demand for air travel, Crews said. Motorists should consider parking in the economy lot or find another way to get to the airport.

Buses across the region will operate on a Saturday schedule on Independence Day, according to officials with the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada. Rather than driving, RTC officials recommended that locals and tourists catch a bus to fireworks shows and parades.

Nationally, AAA forecasts that a record 46.9 million people will journey 50 miles or more away from home for Independence Day — a 5 percent jump from last year, and potentially the most traveled holiday weekend ever, said Mike Blasky, a spokesman for AAA Nevada.

“Fourth of July is typically the busiest summer travel holiday, but this year is an all-time whopper,” Blasky said. “Despite the highest gas prices in four years, more drivers will be taking to the road to celebrate America’s birthday than ever.”

About 80 percent of holiday travelers will drive to their destinations, despite higher gas prices nationally and in Nevada. However, airline passengers are paying an average $171 for a round-trip flight, marking a 9 percent drop from last year and the lowest Independence Day airfares in five years, Blasky said.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Local
Clark County recount votes in commission’s District E primary
Clark County staff begin the recount requested by candidate Marco Hernandez in the democratic primary for the County Commission's District E seat on Tuesday, June 26, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Long-running local hip hop producer wants Vegas rappers to shine
Las Vegas Hip Hop producer and co-owner of Digital Insight Recording Studios Tiger Stylz reflects on 30 years of music production in the city. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
"Pawn Stars" fans visit Richard Harrison's memorial at Gold & Silver Pawn
"Pawn Stars" fans from around the world visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas following the passing of Richard "Old Man" Harrison on Monday, June 25, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Construction for new 51s ballpark underway
New home of the Las Vegas 51s is planned to be finished by March 2019 in Summerlin according to team president Don Logan. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Underground home was built as Cold War-era hideaway
The underground house at 3970 Spencer Street is one of the valley’s most unusual homes built 26 feet underground in 1978 by Girard “Jerry” B. Henderson, who, planned to survive the end of the world there.
Lip Smacking Foodie Tours takes you where the locals go
Donald Contursi talks about Lip Smacking Foodie Tours, which offers walking tours of restaurants on and off Las Vegas Boulevard with food samples and tidbits of history about the places they visit.
Bump stock manufacturers under fire
The Justice Department said last month that it had started the process to amend federal firearms regulations to clarify that federal law defines bump stocks as machine guns.
Art Bell’s Top 10 Shows
A selection of radio host Art Bell’s most popular shows.
Longtime Las Vegas attorney John Momot dies at age 74
Criminal defense attorney John Momot, who represented mob figures and even played himself in the movie “Casino,” has died.
David Copperfield in court after man injured during magic trick
The attorney for a British man who is suing illusionist David Copperfield said his client suffered serious injuries after being called on stage during Copperfield's show at MGM Grand.
5 things connecting Las Vegas and Marilyn Monroe
1. Marilyn Monroe, known then as Norma Jeane, obtained her first divorce in Las Vegas at the age of 20 on September 13, 1946. 2. According to some biographers, Monroe lived at 604 S. 3rd Street for four months during the summer of 1946. The house has since been torn down and is now the site of a parking lot. 3. In 1954, Monroe almost married Joe DiMaggio in Las Vegas but the wedding was called off last minute. The wedding was to be held at the Hotel El Rancho Vegas which was located on the southwest corner of Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard. 4. Las Vegas has at least one road dedicated to the star. Marilyn Monroe Avenue is located in east Las Vegas and intersects with Betty Davis Street and Cary Grant Court. 5. There are currently more than 20 Marilyn Monroe impersonators for hire in the Las Vegas Valley.
More in Local Las Vegas
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Local Las Vegas Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like