AC unit blamed for fire at central Las Vegas apartment complex

One person was displaced early Tuesday morning after a fire at a central valley apartment complex.

The fire was called in about 3:30 a.m. at the Lantana Apartments, 1200 S. Torrey Pines Drive, near Charleston Boulevard, according to Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski.

The fire started with an air conditioning unit on the roof of a building in the complex, Szymanski said. The fire didn’t extend to the inside of the building, but one of the apartments was damaged by smoke and water.

No injuries were reported, and the fire was out within about 30 minutes, Szymanski said.