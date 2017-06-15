Additional cooling stations to open Saturday in Las Vegas

William Hackett takes water from a cooler at a cooling station located inside the Stupak Community Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 21, 2016. (Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @DanJClarkPhoto)

Additional cooling stations will open across the Las Vegas Valley to assist the city’s homeless during next week’s heat wave, Clark County spokesman Dan Kulin said.

The cooling stations will open Saturday and run until the following Friday, Kulin said. Temperatures are expected to climb over the next few days, reaching 114 by Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

The average temperature in Las Vegas at this time of year is about 100 degrees, according to the weather service.

Seasonal cooling stations also exist in the valley for the homeless and will stay open for the summer. They include locations at Catholic Charities at 1511 N. Las Vegas Blvd., Salvation Army at 35 W. Owens Ave. and Shade Tree at 1 W. Owens Ave.

Temporary cooling stations, such as those opening Saturday, open only to accommodate excessive heat warnings, Kulin said. Those in need may always access any of the three daily cooling stations until September 30.

Cooling stations open from June 17 to June 23 include:

Black Mountain Recreation Center, 599 Greenway Road, 702-267-4070

Cambridge Recreation Center, 3930 Cambridge St., 702-455-7169

Downtown Recreation Center, 105 W. Basic Road, 702-267-4040

Dula Gymnasium, 441 E. Bonanza Road, 702-229-6307

Hollywood Recreation Center, 1650 S. Hollywood Blvd., 702-455-0566

Pearson Community Center, 1625 W. Carey Ave., 702-455-1221

Stupak Community Center, 251 W. Boston Ave., 702-229-2488

Walnut Recreation Center, 3075 N. Walnut Road, 702-455-8402

Whitney Ranch Recreation Center, 1575 Galleria Drive, 702-267-5850

Two cooling stations will also be available in Laughlin at American Legion Richard Springston Post 60 and Colorado Food Bank, Kulin said.

Veterans Village at 1150 Las Vegas Blvd. South will provide hydration 24 hours per day, Kulin said in a release. The location can be contacted at 702-222-1680.

