Additional cooling stations to open Saturday in Las Vegas

Additional cooling stations will open across the Las Vegas Valley to assist the city’s homeless during next week’s heat wave, Clark County spokesman Dan Kulin said.
The cooling stations will open Saturday and run until the following Friday, Kulin said. Temperatures are expected to climb over the next few days, reaching 114 by Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.
The average temperature in Las Vegas at this time of year is about 100 degrees, according to the weather service.
Seasonal cooling stations also exist in the valley for the homeless and will stay open for the summer. They include locations at Catholic Charities at 1511 N. Las Vegas Blvd., Salvation Army at 35 W. Owens Ave. and Shade Tree at 1 W. Owens Ave.
Temporary cooling stations, such as those opening Saturday, open only to accommodate excessive heat warnings, Kulin said. Those in need may always access any of the three daily cooling stations until September 30.
Cooling stations open from June 17 to June 23 include:
- Black Mountain Recreation Center, 599 Greenway Road, 702-267-4070
- Cambridge Recreation Center, 3930 Cambridge St., 702-455-7169
- Downtown Recreation Center, 105 W. Basic Road, 702-267-4040
- Dula Gymnasium, 441 E. Bonanza Road, 702-229-6307
- Hollywood Recreation Center, 1650 S. Hollywood Blvd., 702-455-0566
- Pearson Community Center, 1625 W. Carey Ave., 702-455-1221
- Stupak Community Center, 251 W. Boston Ave., 702-229-2488
- Walnut Recreation Center, 3075 N. Walnut Road, 702-455-8402
- Whitney Ranch Recreation Center, 1575 Galleria Drive, 702-267-5850
Two cooling stations will also be available in Laughlin at American Legion Richard Springston Post 60 and Colorado Food Bank, Kulin said.
Veterans Village at 1150 Las Vegas Blvd. South will provide hydration 24 hours per day, Kulin said in a release. The location can be contacted at 702-222-1680.
