Advertising firm donates digital billboards to promote cyclist fund

A local advertising agency has donated 68 digital billboards to promote donations to the five local bicyclists killed in a crash last week.

Cyclists Jim Brittelli, center, and Aaron Zastrow adjust a photo of friend Michael Murray at a growing memorial during a vigil honoring his and the lives of four other Las Vegas cyclists who were lost in a recent fatal accident held at Las Vegas Cyclery on Saturday, Dec. 12. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A memorial for the five Las Vegas bicyclists who were killed in a crash near Searchlight is seen Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Las Vegas Cyclery, 10575 Discovery Drive, in Las Vegas. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cyclist do a ride-by tribute during a vigil honoring the lives of five Las Vegas cyclists who lost their lives in a recent fatal accident being held at Las Vegas Cyclery on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. The event was organized by by Ghost Bikes, Save Red Rock and supported by other organizations as well. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Lamar Advertising is one of several companies in town donating to the Las Vegas Cyclist Memorial in hopes of raising $1 million for the families of Aksoy Ahmet, 48, Michael Murray, 57, Gerrard Nieva, 41, Erin Ray, 39, and Tom Trauger, 57, according to a statement from the company.

The fund was organized in a joint effort by Breakaway Cycling, Ghost Bikes Las Vegas, Save Red Rock and the Southern Nevada Bicycling Coalition.

“This tragedy has touched so many people in our community,” Christopher Prickett, Lamar Advertising vice president, said in the statement. “Our priority is to support the families whose lives were impacted by this event.”

The victims were among 20 bicyclists riding a 130-mile loop Dec. 10 when a box truck crashed into the group. Five were pronounced dead at the scene and four others were injured.

The driver, Jordan Barson, was arrested on DUI charges after investigators found meth in his blood work.

Las Vegas Cyclist Memorial also has arranged for grief counseling for the victim’s families and other riders and organized a virtual memorial ride at 7 a.m. Saturday. Interested bikers can register on Zwift.

“We are so grateful for the generosity of people in Las Vegas and cycling,” Heather Fisher, Save Red Rock president, said in the statement. “While we grieve this unthinkable loss and work to support the families of our friends, we realize that how Nevada responds to this tragedy will have significant impact. Our residents deserve peace of mind while cycling.”

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.