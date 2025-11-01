After fatal apartment fire, Las Vegas woman, 84, remembered as ‘a beautiful person’

The Clark County coroner’s office confirmed Vivian Chandler was the woman authorities found dead after the Oct. 25 apartment fire.

Tammy Chandler sits in her friend’s living room, where she has been staying since a recent fire in Las Vegas claimed the life of her mother, who she had shared an apartment with, Oct. 31, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Tammy Chandler will never forget the last conversation she had with her mother.

It was 6:49 p.m. on Oct. 26 when Chandler hung up after letting her 84-year-old mother know she that was on the way home to their apartment at 1405 E. Vegas Valley Drive with refreshments for their big night of dominoes.

About 10 minutes later, the Clark County Fire Department received reports of a fire at the Chandlers’ second-floor unit. When Tammy Chandler returned, fire trucks and ambulances littered their complex, and she learned that it was her unit that caught ablaze and that her mother, Vivian Chandler, died, she said.

“I miss my mom,” Chandler said during an emotional interview on Friday.

The loss for Chandler doesn’t stop there. Neither Chandler nor her mother had renter’s insurance, leaving her to stay temporarily with a friend in the east Las Vegas Valley.

“I lost everything,” said Chandler, a home care nurse. “I lost my dog. I lost everything. I don’t have anything now. I’m losing clients, I don’t know. It’s just some bad luck on me right now but I’m a strong-willed person.”

The Clark County coroner’s office on Thursday confirmed Vivian Chandler was the woman authorities found dead after the Oct. 25 apartment fire, but said a cause and manner of death were still pending. Police at the time said arson investigators were at the scene, though a Clark County Fire Department spokesperson said the origin of last Saturday’s blaze remained undetermined and added it could take up to 30 days to produce findings.

“My mom was a beautiful person, and she was kind,” Chandler said. “She was loving. Everyone loves my mom. Everybody.”

‘Open-hearted and kind’

Kimberly Moore, a Summerlin resident and Vivian Chandler’s eldest of five children, said her mother was born and raised in New Orleans but moved west in the 1990s, and recalled her being an excellent Creole cook. A kind and spiritual woman, Moore said of her mom, their house growing up was the go-to spot after school for her, her siblings and their friends.

“Everybody came to our house,” Moore said during a phone interview Friday. “People would pass the house and talk about how good the food smelled and she would tell them to come on in and get a plate. She was just open-hearted and kind.”

Tammy Chandler said her mother was a cosmetologist for many years, and Duane Chandler, one of Vivian Chandler’s two sons, said their family often bonded through music. He fondly remembers his mother introducing them to R&B and soul greats like Al Green, Etta James, Marvin Gaye and others.

“I still listen to the same music my mom used to play on Saturdays and Sundays when she used to have us clean up,” Duane Chandler said. “She was a beautiful mother. She was a really lovely lady, beautiful smile. She never got angry with anybody. She always had love for everybody.”

And as popular music evolved, so did Vivian Chandler’s taste and would impress the youngsters in the family with her knowledge of relevant contemporary hip-hop artists like Pop Smoke, Jacquees and others, Moore said.

“The young people loved her because she loved rap music,” Moore said. “And 50 Cent was like her pretend husband. She just loved him.”

‘Strong and determined’

Moore also described her mother as a fighter. In the months preceding Vivian Chandler’s death, she survived multiple strokes, Moore said.

“She wanted to see my kids have kids, cause she was waiting on those grandkids,” Moore said. “That’s how strong and determined she was.”

Vivian Chandler is survived by daughters Kimberly Moore, Tammy Chandler and Tina Chandler; sons Darrin Chandler and Duane Chandler; and grandchildren Edwin Poindexter III, Kriston Poindexter, Mandolin Chandler, Morpheus Chandler, and Ladwanna Lewis.

Funeral services are pending, Moore said.

Contact Casey Harrison at charrison@reviewjournal.com. Follow @casey-harrison.bsky.social on Bluesky.