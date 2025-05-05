After Las Vegas student’s death, police increase presence around campus

McKenzie Scott, 18, was struck and killed by a vehicle, just off the grounds of Arbor View High School. The driver in the case is facing a DUI charge

Metropolitan Police Department officers investigate a car after a female high school student was struck in front of Arbor View High School Friday, May 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A makeshift memorial for McKenzie Scott, a senior at Arbor View High School, who was killed in a crosswalk near campus, is seen on Monday, May 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. Students start their first full day of school since the details of McKenzie Scott's death were released. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Cora Kimenker, center, speaks about pedestrians safety during an interview with the Review-Journal as her Arbor View High schoolmates Madi Neal, left, and Jill Henderson, right, look on, on Monday, May 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. Students start their first full day of school since the details of McKenzie Scott's death were released. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

In the wake of the Friday death of 12th grader McKenzie Scott, who a suspected drunken driver struck at a nearby crosswalk, Arbor View High School students said that “wild driving” near the campus has been a long-time concern.

“Not even a month ago, another student was hit while walking,” said junior Cora Kimenker, 17. “There are a ton of cops here now, but it should not have taken someone dying for us to do something. We want them to care about our safety.”

Meanwhile, Clark County School District police officers, scattered throughout the student parking lot and neighboring main road, North Buffalo Drive, could be seen conducting traffic stops and issuing citations.

Only 25 days away from graduation, Scott, 18, was struck by a vehicle driven by 37-year-old Keenan Jackson, just off the school’s grounds in the far northern part of the Las Vegas Valley. The crash happened just after 11 a.m. on Friday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Scott, identified by the Clark County coroner’s office, was pronounced dead at University Medical Center shortly after the crash, according to a social media post by Metro.

Jackson struggled to stand upright while being questioned by police at the scene, according to his arrest report, which noted that his blood alcohol level was three times over the legal limit.

Officers said in the report that Jackson had bloodshot eyes, a blank stare, and slurred speech. He was arrested and booked on one count of DUI resulting in death, reckless driving, and driving without a valid license.

“There were no other cars in the roadway blocking the vehicle’s view of the crosswalk and stated that due to the speed of the vehicle, the pedestrian could not have done anything to get out of the way,” the report read.

Taking more precautions

Around 6:30 a.m. Monday, dozens of parents dropped their children off across the street near the front of the building. Some temporarily retreated from the driver’s seat to watch their students cross.

Whispering Sands Drive, where Arbor View is located, has few crosswalks and stop signs, said Mya Jones, a sophomore who walks to and from school daily. Jones, 16, suggested that speed bumps be installed to prevent crashes.

“I hope that, as a community, we are taking this as a chance to grow,” Jones said. “We need to be aware of the dangers and take more precautions.”

On Monday morning, school counselors also stood near the crash site, offering support to grieving students. As of Friday afternoon, the area was scattered with stuffed animals, candles, and, since Saturday, prom corsages, left in Scott’s memory.

Kimenker said that despite the shock students had felt in the aftermath of the crash, the school held Prom the next day “as if nothing happened,” she said.

Kimenker showed a reporter an Instagram post in which students demanded that changes be made to the intersection at Buffalo. The post, authored by Maximus Ewig, a junior at Arbor View, had nearly three hundred likes as of Monday afternoon.

Ewig told the Review-Journal that he had witnessed a biker being hit by a car at the same crosswalk weeks ago.

“As students, we need to make our voices heard. Are we going to sit back and wait for the next death? Absolutely not,” Ewig wrote in the post. “Do not sit here in silence when a student has died. Make the change that this school needs.”

‘Can happen to anyone in Vegas’

Michael Fraley, 44, who dropped his son off at Arbor View that morning, told the Review-Journal that he has grown frustrated by the frequency of fatal crashes throughout the Valley. Scott’s death marked the 59th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction since the start of the year.

“Something like this can happen to anyone in Vegas,” Fraley said, adding that speed bumps may slow down reckless drivers. ” The whole thing is tragic. My wife and I feel horrible for the family.”

The Arbor View softball team will dedicate its playoff game tonight to Scott and her family, according to a Facebook post. The organizer asked attendees to wear flannel shirts in her honor.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.