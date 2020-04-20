After Monday’s rain, Las Vegas temps to reach 90s this week

“It will be a real awakening toward the end of the week,” meteorologist Chris Outler said of the latest forecast, which calls for highs in the low 90s by the weekend.

Lightning strikes The Strat on Monday, April 20, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Donna Gannon)

There is a 20% chance of isolated showers in Las Vegas on Monday, April 20, 2020, before sunshine and heat builds the rest of the week, says the National Weather Service. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas saw record-breaking rain on Monday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

McCarran International Airport measured 0.2 of an inch of rain, breaking the 1990 record of 0.18 of an inch, the weather service said. Thunderstorms struck the valley on Monday afternoon, with lightning striking the top of the Strat — something the weather service said can happen several times a year.

There’s a slight chance of light showers on Tuesday, but it’s about time to start preparing for the heat of the Las Vegas summer.

Monday hit a high of 79 degrees, and Tuesday is expected to climb to 81. The temperature will rise close to 88 on Wednesday, with projected highs of 91 on Thursday, 87 on Friday, 90 on Saturday and 94 on Sunday.

Temperatures had been below normal for most of the spring, according to the weather service.

