AG Sessions discusses immigration law enforcement in Las Vegas

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

President Trump's boarder wall supporters outside a federal building where Attorney General Jeff Sessions delivers a speech to federal, state and local law enforcement about sanctuary cities on Wednesday, July 11, 2017, at U.S. Attorney's Office, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A protester, who declined to give her name, protests against sanctuary cities ban outside a federal building where Attorney General Jeff Sessions delivers a speech to federal, state and local law enforcement about sanctuary cities on Wednesday, July 11, 2017, at U.S. Attorney's Office, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions was in Las Vegas Wednesday speaking about immigration enforcement issues that have had local police officials at odds with the Justice Department since the beginning of President Donald Trump’s term.

Sessions was speaking at the U.S. attorney’s office in downtown Las Vegas. He also was to meet with local law enforcement officials and Attorney General Paul Laxalt.

The meeting follows repeated threats from the Justice Department to strip federal grant funding from Clark County over local authorities’ supposed lack of enforcement of federal immigration law.

Immigrant advocacy groups protesting the attorney general’s appearance, calling him “one of the loudest voices against immigrants and immigration reforms.”

Justice Department officials have asked the county to prove that it is not a so-called “sanctuary city” — a term used to describe municipalities that have limited the extent to which local law enforcement cooperates with federal immigration authorities. Shortly after taking office, Trump signed an executive order to limit federal grant funding to these areas.

Local officials, from both Clark County and the Metropolitan Police Department, maintain that Clark County is not a sanctuary county. They have pointed to the Police Department’s participation in a program known as 287(g), which fosters a partnership between state or local law enforcement agencies and U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement. As part of the program, local police officers act as immigration agents by identifying jail detainees who are in the country unlawfully.

Earlier this year, Clark County appeared twice on an ICE list of “uncooperative jurisdictions.” The county later was dropped from the list, after Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo met with Justice Department officials.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

