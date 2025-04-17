Air Canada flight from Las Vegas makes emergency landing in Iowa

The Airbus A321 plane with 176 passengers on board was forced to divert to Des Moines after the smell of smoke was detected in the flight deck.

Air Canada Rouge takes off from McCarran International Airport on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

An Air Canada flight from Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport to Toronto made an emergency landing in Iowa on Wednesday, according to an airline spokesperson.

In an email, the spokesperson said Air Canada Rouge Flight 1702 was forced to divert to Des Moines International Airport on Wednesday following an odor of smoke that was “detected in the flight deck.”

No injuries were reported, the spokesperson said. The Airbus A321 plane had 176 passengers.

A different aircraft was sent to bring passengers to their final destination in Toronto, the spokesperson said. The cause of the smoky smell was not identified.

Air Canada Rouge is a subsidiary of Air Canada.

