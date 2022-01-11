38°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Local Las Vegas

Air travelers face more cancellations

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 11, 2022 - 5:29 am
 
Guests in the ticketing area of Harry Reid International Airport on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 in La ...
Guests in the ticketing area of Harry Reid International Airport on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Las Vegas air travelers faced more cancellations at Harry Reid International Airport.

FlightAware, an online flight tracking website, said eight flights leaving Las Vegas were canceled early Tuesday morning with three other flights delayed.

Seven flights headed to Las Vegas were also canceled with four other flights delayed. United Airlines had the most canceled flights on Tuesday with eight, followed by Southwest Airlines with five.

Nationwide, there were 2,743 flight cancellations and 2,685 delays, according to FlightAware.

Contact Lukas Eggen at leggen@reviewjournal.com. Follow @LukasEggen on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Legendary New York steakhouse opening Strip location
Legendary New York steakhouse opening Strip location
2
Death of ‘Jeopardy!’ champion blamed on medical malpractice
Death of ‘Jeopardy!’ champion blamed on medical malpractice
3
Dozens of flights canceled Sunday at Las Vegas airport
Dozens of flights canceled Sunday at Las Vegas airport
4
‘Mattress Mack’ doubles down, bets $1.5M more on Alabama-Georgia
‘Mattress Mack’ doubles down, bets $1.5M more on Alabama-Georgia
5
An open letter to fans from Raiders captain Alec Ingold
An open letter to fans from Raiders captain Alec Ingold
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST