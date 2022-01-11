Air travelers face more cancellations

Guests in the ticketing area of Harry Reid International Airport on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Las Vegas air travelers faced more cancellations at Harry Reid International Airport.

FlightAware, an online flight tracking website, said eight flights leaving Las Vegas were canceled early Tuesday morning with three other flights delayed.

Seven flights headed to Las Vegas were also canceled with four other flights delayed. United Airlines had the most canceled flights on Tuesday with eight, followed by Southwest Airlines with five.

Nationwide, there were 2,743 flight cancellations and 2,685 delays, according to FlightAware.

