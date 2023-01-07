Aircraft lands on US 95 near Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort

An aircraft landed Saturday onto U.S. Highway 95 near State Route 157 and the Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

Nevada Highway Patrol cruiser. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The craft landed on the roadway at 9:39 a.m., but there were no immediate details about the cause of the landing and any injuries or deaths.

The Las Vegas Fire Department sent six units to the scene at 10325 Nu-Wav Kaiv Blvd. off of U.S. 95, according to the emergency service PulsePoint.

A woman who answered the phone at the Paiute resort said that golfers arriving for tee times told her that a plane had crashed onto the highway, but she had no further details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

