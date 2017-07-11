Airlines serving Las Vegas closing in on record seat capacity

McCarran International Airport is closing in on providing the highest seat capacity in its history, surpassing record numbers that occurred just prior to the Great Recession.

Airline development leaders with McCarran and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority said Tuesday they expect the airlines serving the Las Vegas airport to provide an average 77,166 seats a day into the market by February, a 1.6 percent increase over the current total.

The airport’s highest capacity occurred in February 2007 when airlines provided an average 77,656 seats.

Brig Lawson, senior director of airline development for the LVCVA, Chris Jones, McCarran’s chief marketing officer, and two consultants with Ailevon Pacific Airline Consulting told members of the LVCVA board of directors that in recent years growth in domestic air service has paced the growth, projected to be up 1.9 percent by February to 71,473 seats. International capacity is expected to be off 1 percent to 5,748, primarily as a result of the summer hiatus of Norwegian Air Shuttle.

