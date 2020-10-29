59°F
Airplane crash reported in south Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 29, 2020 - 10:01 am
 
Updated October 29, 2020 - 10:13 am

A small plane crashed Thursday morning in the south Las Vegas Valley, officials said.

Clark County Fire Department crews were arriving at Raven Avenue and Hinson Street, near Decatur Boulevard and Blue Diamond Road, at about 9:50 a.m. Thursday morning, Deputy Fire Chief Whitney Warren said.

The department received a report that a small, private plane had crashed. Smoke was seen in the area on Thursday morning.

The Metropolitan Police Department said it was helping the Fire Department “with a small plane that went down” on Thursday morning.

“The extent of injuries is unknown at this time,” Metro said in an email sent about 9:55 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

