Airplane crash reported in south Las Vegas Valley

Officials have received a report of a small airplane crash in the south Las Vegas Valley.

Smoke can be seen from Blue Diamond Road and Valley View Boulevard after the report of the crash of a small plane in south Las Vegas on Thursday. (Glenn Puit)

A small plane crashed Thursday morning in the south Las Vegas Valley, officials said.

Clark County Fire Department crews were arriving at Raven Avenue and Hinson Street, near Decatur Boulevard and Blue Diamond Road, at about 9:50 a.m. Thursday morning, Deputy Fire Chief Whitney Warren said.

The department received a report that a small, private plane had crashed. Smoke was seen in the area on Thursday morning.

The Metropolitan Police Department said it was helping the Fire Department “with a small plane that went down” on Thursday morning.

“The extent of injuries is unknown at this time,” Metro said in an email sent about 9:55 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

