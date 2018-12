A Friday morning crash on the northbound airport connector has narrowed traffic to one lane.

(RTC Camera)

According to a tweet from the Regional Transportation Commission, the crash occurred after the eastbound 215 Beltway ramp.

A semitrailer appears to have jackknifed and crashed into a bus and a barrier.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.