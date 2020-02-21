Airport connector tunnel closed for Trump motorcade
Roads into McCarran International Airport and the connector tunnel were closed Friday afternoon after President Donald Trump’s rally in Las Vegas.
According to a tweet from the airport, the tunnel and roadways were closed about 2:05 p.m. “in anticipation of the arrival of the presidential motorcade.”
Trump held a rally at noon Friday in the Las Vegas Convention Center. It was unclear when the roads surrounding the airport would reopen.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
