Airport connector tunnel closed for Trump motorcade

Roads into McCarran International Airport and the connector tunnel were closed Friday afternoon after President Donald Trump’s rally in Las Vegas.

McCarran International Airport marque sign (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

According to a tweet from the airport, the tunnel and roadways were closed about 2:05 p.m. “in anticipation of the arrival of the presidential motorcade.”

Trump held a rally at noon Friday in the Las Vegas Convention Center. It was unclear when the roads surrounding the airport would reopen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

