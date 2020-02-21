Airport connector tunnel reopens after Trump departs Las Vegas

Roads into McCarran International Airport and the connector tunnel were closed for about 45 minutes Friday afternoon after President Donald Trump’s rally in Las Vegas.

McCarran International Airport marque sign (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Roads into McCarran International Airport and the connector tunnel were briefly closed Friday afternoon after President Donald Trump’s rally in Las Vegas.

According to a tweet from the airport, the tunnel and roadways were closed about 2:05 p.m. “in anticipation of the arrival of the presidential motorcade.”

The airport tweeted again about 2:50 p.m. that all roadways were clear after Air Force One left the airport.

Trump held a rally at noon Friday in the Las Vegas Convention Center.

