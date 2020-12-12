Aksoy Ahmet ‘lived on the bike.’ He died on one, too.

“When he perished, he perished on the bike,” a fellow cyclist said of Aksoy Ahmet, 48. “He went out doing what he loved.”

Aksoy Ahmet leads a group of team riders on Las Vegas Boulevard South during the 2017 "Three Feet for Pete" charity ride to Jean. (Hugh Byrne/Breakaway Cycling)

Aksoy Ahmet during a 2018 ride in the Red Rock National Conservation Area. Ahmet, a longtime cyclist, was among five killed during an informal ride near Searchlight on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, when a box truck struck a group of nearly 20 cyclists. (Hugh Byrne/Breakaway Cycling)

Aksoy Ahmet and his wife, Angela, during a 2018 ride in the Red Rock National Conservation Area. Ahmet, a longtime cyclist, was among five killed during an informal ride near Searchlight on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, when a box truck struck a group of nearly 20 cyclists. (Hugh Byrne/Breakaway Cycling)

In this February 2020 photo, Aksoy Ahmet, center, entertains his teammates during a Breakaway Cycling gathering. Mark Weimer, co-founder of the nonprofit cycling group, said Ahmet was one of the most active members. (Hugh Byrne/Breakaway Cycling)

During a long race in 2015, Aksoy Ahmet noticed a bicyclist from another team who looked like he could use a break from the wind.

He had never met the man before that day, but Ahmet pedaled harder anyway, pulling in front of the stranger to give him cover.

“That’s just the kind of person Aksoy was — just always willing to help and share efforts,” recalled Mark Weimer, co-founder of Breakaway Cycling, one of the state’s largest cycling teams. “From that point on, we were great friends.”

Ahmet, a bright fixture in the Southern Nevada cycling community, was among five killed Thursday morning, on a stretch of highway near Searchlight surrounded by miles of open desert, when a box truck plowed into a group of nearly 20 cyclists on an annual ride around the roughly 130-mile Nipton Loop.

Weimer said Ahmet “lived on the bike.”

“And when he perished, he perished on the bike,” he said. “He went out doing what he loved.”

But the one thing the 48-year-old man loved more than cycling was his family.

Ahmet leaves behind his wife, Angela, and the couple’s 17-year-old daughter and 14-year-old twin sons.

“They’re not handling it well. He was everything to them, a true family man,” said Weimer’s wife, Joanna Piette, who spent the night on Thursday at the Ahmet family’s Las Vegas home.

Ahmet’s wife did not respond to a request for comment on Friday, as she had spent most of the day at the Clark County coroner’s office, according to Piette.

The couple, originally from London, met years ago while Ahmet was working for the Carnival Cruise Line. And oftentimes, during races and even just practice rides around the valley, the couple could be found cycling side by side.

“Angela is just completely lost without him,” Weimer said.

Ahmet was a stay-at-home dad. He did the cooking and the cleaning. He fed the dogs and purchased the groceries.

“He did it all, and he did it well,” Weimer said.

When Ahmet wasn’t at home with his family, he was training. He raced competitively and had cycled for most of his life, according to Weimer.

But in recent years, Weimer said, his friend’s love for the sport had taken a new direction.

Original members of Breakaway Cycling, which doubles as a children’s charity that strives to promote healthier lifestyles by riding bicycles, Ahmet and his wife volunteered at nearly all of the charity’s events.

“We have close to 200 members, and they have always been in the top 10 percent of our team who volunteered their time,” Weimer said of Ahmet and his wife. “He was just an incredible human being. Passionate.”

It is Ahmet’s compassion, strength and kind heart — both on and off the bike — that Weimer will strive to mirror as he and the tight-knit Southern Nevada cycling community try to make sense of the deadly crash.

“It’s hard to give you this man in words,” Weimer said. “He was a loving man with a huge heart, passion for his sport, good person, great dad and great friend.”

The other victims were Erin Michelle Ray, 39; Gerrard Suarez Nieva, 41; Michael Todd Murray, 57; and Tom Trauger, 57.

Shortly before the crash, winds had started to pick up as the group approached Searchlight, and about seven cyclists broke off from the larger group to get a break from the wind behind their safety escort vehicle.

Those bicyclists were pinned between the escort vehicle and the box truck, which struck the group from behind. The impact sent the escort vehicle into the other riders in front.

To honor the victims, Breakaway Cycling has launched an official website, where donations can be made. All proceeds will go to the families of the victims.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.