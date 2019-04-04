Al Gore to deliver climate change speech at UNLV

Former Vice President Al Gore speaks during the National Clean Energy Summit Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Former Vice President Al Gore is scheduled to speak about climate change April 30 during a free event at UNLV.

Gore will speak at 3 p.m. at the Artemus W. Ham Concert Hall, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway, according to the university. Pre-release tickets for UNLV faculty, staff and students became available Wednesday, but are no longer available because of high demand for the event titled, “The Global Sustainability Revolution: A Conversation with Al Gore.”

General public tickets will be available at 10 a.m. Saturday and must be picked up at the Performing Arts Center Box Office at Ham Hall, the university said. Tickets are free but are limited to two per person.

The event will include remarks from former Sen. Harry Reid, according to the university’s website.

