Alamo Elementary School briefly on lockdown due to police presence near neighboring home

Students and parents emerged from Alamo Elementary School around 4:30 p.m. after students were held for more than an hour due to police activity in the area, according to CCSD.

Pedestrian dies days after he was hit by suspected DUI motorist in west valley

Students and parents emerged from Alamo Elementary school around 4:30 p.m. Monday after the pupils were held for more than an hour because of police activity in the area, according to the Clark County School District.

CCSD said that the Metropolitan Police Department were responding to the incident, and that the school was safe. When students were emerging, multiple police cars were still circling a home on Edgecove Court, which sits on the perimeter of the school.

Police did not immediately respond to a Las Vegas Review-Journal inquiry.

Neither the parents nor students were positive about what exactly had happened, though some children, as well as a neighbor, said they had seen helicopters above the home. The children also described staying in place in their classrooms when the lockdown occurred.

The school had communicated with the parents about the lockdown in multiple messages Monday afternoon.

Its last message told guardians that it was safe for the children to be released.

“Thank you for your patience as we cooperated with the direction of Metro Police to keep the school on secure mode due to police activity in the area. The school was not in danger,” the message read.

Contact Katie Futterman at kfutterman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ktfutts on X.