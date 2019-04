Rollover crash on Interstate 15 near Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas (Fast Cameras)

All lanes on Interstate 15 at Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas have reopened after a rollover crash Thursday morning.

At least one person was injured, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The Highway Patrol responded to the crash about 5:45 a.m. on southbound I-15 at Sahara Avenue, according to their traffic website.

Traffic cameras at 7:25 a.m. showed the crash had been cleared and traffic was moving normally.