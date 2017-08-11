Allegiant Air flight attendants union takes steps that may lead to strike

The union representing flight attendants for Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air has sent a letter to the National Mediation Board asking the regulatory body to intervene in a six-year contract negotiation.

Transport Workers Union members protest the lack of a contract with Allegiant Travel Co. on Thursday, June 18, 2015, near the airline's office in Las Vegas, Nev. Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo

The Transport Workers Union of America, AFL-CIO, Local 577’s Tuesday letter to the board sets in motion a process that could ultimately lead to a strike.

Union officials say Allegiant flight attendants are among the lowest paid in the industry and that company management has no interest in negotiating what would be the second union contract in company history.

Allegiant pilots, working with the Teamsters union, ratified Allegiant’s first union contract about a year ago.

Union leaders for the flight attendants say they’ve been working without a contract for six years.

“This company continues to undermine the possibility of a bargained settlement,” TWU International President John Samuelsen said in a release issued by the union.

“Our only goal here is to win these flight attendants a fair contract – which would enhance, not harm – the ability of Allegiant to operate successfully,” he said. “But the airline continues to present proposals that no self-respecting group of organized workers could accept.”

The board forwarded the union letter to Allegiant officials Thursday.

A spokeswoman for the company said the letter “was not entirely unexpected,” but the company is “committed as ever to negotiating a contract in good faith.”

Flight attendants conducted an informational picket at the airline’s corporate headquarters in Summerlin in 2015.

The union and Allegiant management are at odds on pay, work rules and the length of the initial contract.

Under the Railway Labor Act, if the mediation board agrees with the union that negotiations are at a stalemate, it can proffer to both parties the prospect of accepting arbitration to resolve disputes in contract terms.

If both sides agree, the arbitration process would begin. But if either side rejects arbitration, the clock would start on a 30-day “cooling-off” period after which flight attendants could mobilize to strike.

It’s a similar tactic taken by pilots in their contract dispute with Allegiant in April 2015.

Allegiant went to court to block a strike and U.S. District Court Judge Andrew Gordon issued an order prohibiting pilots from walking off the job.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.