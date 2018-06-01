Allegiant Air flight diverted after pilot suffers ‘medical emergency’

A pilot with Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air suffered a “medical emergency” midflight from Cincinnati to Punta Gorda, Florida, prompting the crew to divert the plane to another airport, an airline spokeswoman said Friday.

An Allegiant Air flight departs from McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Allegiant Flight 1304 was carrying 155 passengers and six crew members when it landed safely at Florida’s Gainesville Regional Airport on Thursday morning, Allegiant spokeswoman Hilarie Grey said.

“There are two equally qualified pilots on every flight to prevent any issues from arising, even in unusual situations like this one,” Grey said.

The pilot was able to walk off the plane and was taken to a hospital, Grey said. He was treated for an undisclosed illness and was in stable condition.

The passengers were served lunch during the delay and went on to Punta Gorda with a new crew, Grey said.

