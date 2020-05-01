Allegiant donation lands at Las Vegas food pantry
On Thursday, Allegiant Air made a donation to the Vegas Community Pantry in Las Vegas. The food and drinks were commissary items that the airline had planned to serve to passengers who were flying to Sin City in March.
Allegiant is headquartered in Summerlin.